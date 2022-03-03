StockNews.com Lowers Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Buy

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

STRL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 124,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $842.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

