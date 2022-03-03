GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

GLYC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates.

