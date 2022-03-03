GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
GLYC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
