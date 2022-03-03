3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of DDD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,907. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 467,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

