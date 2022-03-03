Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $555.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,372. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $346.49 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,786,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

