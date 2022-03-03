Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 159,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,005. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.