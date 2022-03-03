Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

CERT stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 961,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,620. Certara has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Certara by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Certara by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

