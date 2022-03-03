Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 1,530,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $864.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

