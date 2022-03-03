Brokerages Set Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Target Price at $41.32

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,376. Getinge has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

