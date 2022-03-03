Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of SOT.UN remained flat at $C$5.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,164. The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.13. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

