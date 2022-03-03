Brokerages Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Target Price at $63.00

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Worldline from €74.00 ($83.15) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Worldline from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Worldline alerts:

WRDLY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 112,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,562. Worldline has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.