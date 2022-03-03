TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0590 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and $672.89 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002253 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,731,728,720 coins and its circulating supply is 101,731,724,320 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.