Dash (DASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $192.11 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Dash has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $94.29 or 0.00227492 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $192.11 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,609,023 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

