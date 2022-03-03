Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in February

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,007. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.