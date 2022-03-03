Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CLAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 10,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,187. Class Acceleration has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the second quarter worth $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.