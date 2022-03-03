Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,913. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
