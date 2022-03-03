Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,913. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

