-$0.34 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.40). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equillium.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 31,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,195. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 273,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

