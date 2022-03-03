Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 5.30.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.