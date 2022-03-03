Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 5.30.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.