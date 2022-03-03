Boson Protocol Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $62.56 million and $1.91 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00227492 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

