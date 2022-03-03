Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $341.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $12.00 on Thursday, reaching $251.88. 625,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,154. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $249.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.58 and its 200-day moving average is $314.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

