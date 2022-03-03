Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Grows By 309.5%

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

