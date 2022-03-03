D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 13,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,350. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

