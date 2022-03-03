Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 85,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,067. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

