Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 85,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,067. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
