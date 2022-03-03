Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 823,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Turing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
