Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 823,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Turing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

