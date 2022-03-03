Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to announce $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.84 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $32.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 221,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power in the second quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.