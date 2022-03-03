Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $428,502.08 and $4,730.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

