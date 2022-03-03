Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. NeoGames posted sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $49.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.30 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 61,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,045,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,353,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

