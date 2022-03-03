Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $941.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to announce $941.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $823.65 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,307,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,234. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.14 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.