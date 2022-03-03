Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Increases By 220.0%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 5,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,544. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

