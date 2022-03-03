Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 1,026,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

