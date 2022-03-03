Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LPSIF remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Legend Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

