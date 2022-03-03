Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of ADMP remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,454. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
