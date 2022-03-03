Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,454. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

