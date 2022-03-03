Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.54 Million

Brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $117.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.76 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $412.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $414.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.04 million, with estimates ranging from $462.30 million to $498.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10.
In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 334,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
