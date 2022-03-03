Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $18.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 200,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

