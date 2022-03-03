Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.480-$0.540 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 16,934,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158,996. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,021 shares of company stock valued at $29,358,388. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.65.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

