GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. GAP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 14,740,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

