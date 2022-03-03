Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on the stock.

DS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

