K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS KPLUF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

