Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 1,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

