Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 1,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
