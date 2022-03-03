Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.92 Million

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Repay posted sales of $47.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $299.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $299.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.35 million, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $357.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 922,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,319. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.