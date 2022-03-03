Stealth (XST) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,840.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00013386 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007864 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

