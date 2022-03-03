$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $17,974,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,805,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 3,855,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

