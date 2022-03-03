QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $69,065.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.06537621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.03 or 0.99919331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026250 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

