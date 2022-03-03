Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.12. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$ EPS.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.01. 649,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

