$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. 636,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,103. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

