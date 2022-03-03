Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

