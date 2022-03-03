UMA Price Hits $9.82 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 105.9% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $642.07 million and approximately $711.75 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00023748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00105287 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,251,022 coins and its circulating supply is 65,368,370 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.