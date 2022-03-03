Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Grows By 116.2%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the January 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

GeoPark stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.71. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

