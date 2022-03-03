Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Grows By 116.2%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the January 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
GeoPark stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.71. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.
GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
