Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Grows By 110.6%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the January 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 449,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
