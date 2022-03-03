Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0243

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Klever has a market capitalization of $82.48 million and $1.20 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06541586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.21 or 0.99951141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026116 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.