Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $342.16 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $342.16 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,812,270,354 coins and its circulating supply is 29,982,463,229 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

